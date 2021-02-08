Wesselman Woods to close park loop for salamander safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Wessleman Woods has announced an upcoming closure of the park loop in preparation for salamander mating season. Salamanders begin to emerge from hibernation around February and will soon begin traveling toward wetlands for mating.

Park officials say salamanders will travel to the vernal pool in the middle of Wesselman Park during the first warm rains. The salamanders will have to cross at least one road to reach this pool.

To ensure the salamanders safety when crossing, the park loop will be closed from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Reflective barricades will be set up to block off the loop starting February 15 and will remain in use through April 1.

The map below shows the areas that will be closed off and the locations of each road gate. The orange lines refer to the closure locations. The green indicates the roads, which will be open at all times, but they will be a two-way road due to the road closures.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)