EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods is adding a new position to their team… Nature Play Directors!

According to a news release from Wesselman Woods (WW), a Nature Play Director (NPD) is an individual between the ages of 5 and 12 who contributes their ideas to and votes on the Environmental Education Committee at Wesselman Woods. WW says there will be three NPDs each year, and NPDs will collaborate with the Director of Environmental Education to develop educational programs and plans for the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape.

WW says by becoming an NPD, kids will have the chance to develop leadership skills, systems-based thinking, and business acumen. NPDs will be asked to attend WW events and select programs. They will serve our community as the face of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape from Summer 2022 until Summer 2023. They will also meet seasonally with the Director of Environmental Education.

WW says an NPD is expected to do the following:

Tentative dates are subject to change and parents will be notified. Maple Sugarbush Festival – Early March Earth Day – Late April

NPDs will meet seasonally with the Director of Environmental Education: June, August, November, January

WW says an NPD, if accepted, will get the following benefits:

Official Wesselman Woods name tag

Wesselman Woods welcome bag

15% discount on children’s programs and camps

Free admission to Wesselman Woods and community events

Applications can be picked up at Wesselman Woods or can be downloaded from this website. Deadline for 2022 applications is June 15. For any questions about the position or application, contact the Director of Environmental Education, Kailene Goldsberry, at 812-479-0771 or kailene@wesselmanwoods.org.