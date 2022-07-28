EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods (WW) is excited to announce that a great horned owl is joining the education team as a new animal ambassador, and her name is Hattie Hoo!

WW says its animal ambassadors represent a variety of native animal species covering birds, mammals, reptiles, and fish. WW says all of these ambassadors have limitations that prevent them from meeting the rigorous challenges of living in the wild. For Hattie, permanent wing damage compromises her flight. WW says Hattie will be instrumental in educating visitors about great horned owls and their role in southern Indiana’s ecosystem.

WW Director of Operations Deonte Meriwether says: “There’s a new wind at Wesselman Woods and Hattie’s homecoming will help us continue creating compelling and immersive nature experiences for the region while providing her the safety and security she requires at this stage of her life.”

WW says guests may visit Hattie along with the other raptor ambassadors at the mews adjacent to the Nature Center. WW is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about WW and the Howell Wetlands, visit this website.