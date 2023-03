HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Sportsman’s Bar and Grill employee arrested following a drug investigation in 2022 was sentenced in Vanderburgh County last week.

Court documents say Matthew McClarney accepted a plea agreement on his charges of dealing in a narcotic drug. McClarney was sentenced to 2 years on Vanderburgh County Electronic Home Detention, followed by 1 year suspended to probation and the balance of 1 year suspended to good behavior.

McClarney will not receive credit time in this cause.