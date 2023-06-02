Courtesy of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville and the West Kentucky Archery Complex will be the location for the West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market on June 23 and 24.

Officials say this event will showcase antique and vintage dealers from across the region.

“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.

Officials also say this event will be free and open to the public. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24.

For more information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171. The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Road, Madisonville.