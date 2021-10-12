West Kentucky Brewery Hop launches with breweries in Henderson, Beaver Dam and Owensboro

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky already has a bourbon trail. Now western Kentucky tourism officials are starting a similar one for craft beer.

The West Kentucky Brewery Hop covers thirteen craft breweries in nine cities, including Owensboro, Henderson and Beaver Dam. People collect stamps for their passports after trying beer at one of the locations, including Brew Bridge and Mile Wide Beer in Owensboro.

Dave Kirk of Visit Owensboro says it also encourages people to see other attractions in those cities. He says that when people look at the passport, they’ll see other tourist attractions along with the breweries.

People can collect prizes after getting seven stamps and mailing the passport to the Henderson CVB office. For more information, click here.