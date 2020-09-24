West Nut Club Half Pot tickets go on sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Back after a first year of massive success is the West Side Nut Club’s half pot raffle.
As part of the 2019, the half pot $1.2 million dollars meaning the winner took half, $614,000.
With the 2020 Fall Festival canceled, tickets will still be on sale for the second year of a half pot raffle beginning Thursday.
Locations are set up around the west side of Evansville.
- The corner of 10th and Franklin, where the kiddie rides are typically set up.
- The corner of 11th and Franklin near Franklin Street Tavern.
- 2 booths will be set up at the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
Ticket purchase dates dates and times:
- Sept. 24 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 25 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 26 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 27 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Oct. 1 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Oct. 2 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Oct. 3 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- Oct. 4 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- Oct. 8 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Oct. 9 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Oct. 10 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- The drawing will be held on October 10 at 6:00 p.m.
