West Nut Club Half Pot tickets go on sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Back after a first year of massive success is the West Side Nut Club’s half pot raffle.

As part of the 2019, the half pot $1.2 million dollars meaning the winner took half, $614,000.

With the 2020 Fall Festival canceled, tickets will still be on sale for the second year of a half pot raffle beginning Thursday.

Locations are set up around the west side of Evansville.

The corner of 10th and Franklin, where the kiddie rides are typically set up.

The corner of 11th and Franklin near Franklin Street Tavern.

2 booths will be set up at the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

Ticket purchase dates dates and times:

Sept. 24 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 27 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 3 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 4 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 10 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The drawing will be held on October 10 at 6:00 p.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)