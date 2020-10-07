West side AMC location operating five days a week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The AMC Theaters location on Evansville’s west side will begin operating five days a week.

AMC Representatives tell Eyewitness News the schedule change is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the theater will be closed every Wednesday and Thursday for the foreseeable future. AMC hopes revenue from upcoming movies like Disney Pixar’s Soul, scheduled to be released November 20, will keep theaters open for the rest of the year.

