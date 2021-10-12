West Side Hacienda donating 20 percent of proceeds to Hicks family

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy continues to recover after being shot last month, a local restaurant is giving the community a chance to help the family.

Deputy Bryan Hicks was injured after he and other law enforcement officers were called to the home of Paul Wiltshire on September 18. That’s when authorities say Wiltshire opened fire and Hicks was hit.

Deputy Hicks remains hospitalized.

Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hacienda on Evansville’s west side will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to the Hicks family. This includes dine in, carry out, and the purchase of gift cards.

To take part, you can present a special ticket, indicating you’re helping the Hicks family, or simply tell the staff you want part of your purchase to go toward the cause.