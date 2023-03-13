HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – West Side Nut Club officials have announced that their 76th annual Easter egg hunt will be held at Mater Dei High School on April 1.

According to a release, children from pre-school to 3rd grade will have the opportunity to hunt for nearly 13,000 eggs stuffed with candy and prizes including stuffed animals, passes to Evansville Otters, SkyZone, Vertical Escape, Bob Walthers Fun Center, Burdette Park, Franklin Lanes, The Children’s Museum of Evansville, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Swonder Ice Arena and more. The West Side Nut Club Tee’s and Crackers characters will also be on site, along with other surprise guests for pictures.

The Easter egg hunt will begin at exactly 1 p.m., and officials estimate it will be completed in 47 seconds.