West Side Nut Club announces winners of window decorations contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club announced the winners of its 100th Year Window Decorations Contest on Monday.
Winners of the contest included a donation to a charity of their choice. First place was awarded to American Family Insurance with a prize of $2000 donated to St. Phillips Catholic Church. Second Place was awarded to Paul’s Menswear and $1000 was split with $500 to Ozanan Family Shelter $500 Corpus Christi Art Department. Third place was awarded to Evansville Realty, and $500 was donated to the charity It takes a Village.