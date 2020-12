EVANSVILE (WEHT) – Another Christmas event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Side Nut Club will not host its annual Santa Land event this year, officials announced. The Nut Club also was forced to cancel the fall festival due to COVID-19, but still held its festival half pot.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

