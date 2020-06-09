West Side Nut Club Cruise-In postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The classic cruise-in has been postponed.
West Side Nut Club officials say the event that was scheduled for June 13 has been postponed until July 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on West Franklin Street.
(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)
