West Side Nut Club Cruise-In postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The classic cruise-in has been postponed.

West Side Nut Club officials say the event that was scheduled for June 13 has been postponed until July 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on West Franklin Street.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: