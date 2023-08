HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville is less than five weeks away, and the festival is one of 20 fall festivals competing for the best in the country.

USA Today nominated the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for their Best Fall Festival 2023 list. It will compete against fall festivals in major cities including San Antonio.

To read more, and cast your vote for the Evansville festival, click here.