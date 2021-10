EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club Half Pot total passed the $1 million mark on Friday.

In 2019, the Half Pot reached $1.2 million and in 2020, it reached $1.3 million even though the Fall Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, the Half Pot raised $18,000 but this year it raised that amount within two hours.

Tickets will be on sale until 2 p.m. on Saturday.