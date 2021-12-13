West Side Nut Club helping people in tornado damaged areas in Kentucky

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) The recovery effort across the Tri-State is drawing volunteers from around Kentucky and beyond. Among the groups helping is the West Side Nut Club, who were in Bremen in Muhlenberg County.

Volunteers say they hope today’s help goes a long way.

Their day started when they left Evansville before dawn, with construction, and cooking tools in hand.

“We got some of the residents out here, picking through the rubble. There were some casualties in the area,” said Mark DeCamps of the West Side Nut Club.

“If we can do anything that can make their life better, then that’s what we’re going to do,” adds Jim Johnson of the West Side Nut Club.

Dozens of Nut Club members were in Bremen and surrounding areas, helping clear area roads and serving meals at the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, where they estimated about a thousand were served. Doing what they can after one of the deadliest storms in Kentucky history hit.

“It’s a lot to take in. You look at someone’s life and their house and everything and it’s scattered all over the field, it makes you feel small in the world,” said DeCamps.

Johnson’s wife’s cousin lives in Muhlenberg County.

“She was telling us about the devastation and the destruction that’s going on here,” he recalled.

Nut Clubbers heard from residents about what they went through the past several days.

“They were scared to death. It was like, we didn’t know how bad the damage was until daylight came. We’d never expect to see this kind of damage. It was unreal,” said Johnson.

“I know it’s a drop in the bucket, but anything we can do to help. We enjoy helping. Hopefully, it does a little something for these people,” adds DeCamps.

Nut Club members say they are looking into planning another trip to areas like Bremen to help again like they did earlier today.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2021)