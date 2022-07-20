EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In anticipation for the 101st annual Fall Festival, the West Side Nut Club is hosting a tournament on Twitter for food lovers to vote on their favorite meals from the festival.

The first match-up in the March Madness styled bracket challenge is Bean Soup vs. Curly Fries. The item that wins in this first vote will be competing against the #1 seeded Pronto Pup in the next round. You can cast your vote in the tournament and check for updates on the West Side Nut Club’s twitter.

The fall festival will be held on West Franklin Street in Evansville from October 3 – 8.