EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday night at the West Side Nut Club’s business meeting, the members of the West Side Nut Club voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.

Officials say these funds come directly from the annual Fall Festival and the Half Pot.

The community organizations that were approved for funding are:

Posey County Posey County Young Life – $3,000

Learning Center of Posey County – $1,000

Indiana JDRF – $500

Indiana Black Expo – $1,000

American Red Cross – $5,000

Camden Hancock Foundation – $1,000

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana – $5,000

Vanderburgh County Mater Dei High School – $27,000

Reitz High School – $27,000

EVSC high schools – Six at $4,000 each

Memorial High School – $4,000

EVSC middle schools – Three at $5,000 each

Parochial Grad Schools – Eight at $5,000 each

EVSC elementary schools – Five at $5,000 each

Evansville Day School – $3,000

Evansville Lutheran School – $3,000

Balance of the EVSC Schools – 25 at $2,000 each

Balance of Parochial Schools – Five at $2,000 each

Evansville Police Fund – $15,000

Vanderburgh County Sheriff – $15,000

Granted of Evansville – $25,000

EJFL – $5,000

Building Blocks of Evansville – $1,500

Sleep In Heavenly Peace – $5,000

Vanderburgh County CASA – $12,000

Albion Fellows Bacon Center – $16,600

Golden Bears Football – $5,000

Big Brothers & Sisters – $1,500

Aurora – $7,500

Easter Seals – $10,000

House of Bread and Peace – $2,500

Marian Education Outreach – $5,000

West Side Business Association – $3,000

Evansville Youth Baseball South – $3,000

The club says to request funds for an organization people should visit this website. The officials say they do not accept requests via social media.