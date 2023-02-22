EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday night at the West Side Nut Club’s business meeting, the members of the West Side Nut Club voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.
Officials say these funds come directly from the annual Fall Festival and the Half Pot.
The community organizations that were approved for funding are:
Posey County
- Posey County Young Life – $3,000
- Learning Center of Posey County – $1,000
Indiana
- JDRF – $500
- Indiana Black Expo – $1,000
- American Red Cross – $5,000
- Camden Hancock Foundation – $1,000
- Honor Flight of Southern Indiana – $5,000
Vanderburgh County
- Mater Dei High School – $27,000
- Reitz High School – $27,000
- EVSC high schools – Six at $4,000 each
- Memorial High School – $4,000
- EVSC middle schools – Three at $5,000 each
- Parochial Grad Schools – Eight at $5,000 each
- EVSC elementary schools – Five at $5,000 each
- Evansville Day School – $3,000
- Evansville Lutheran School – $3,000
- Balance of the EVSC Schools – 25 at $2,000 each
- Balance of Parochial Schools – Five at $2,000 each
- Evansville Police Fund – $15,000
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff – $15,000
- Granted of Evansville – $25,000
- EJFL – $5,000
- Building Blocks of Evansville – $1,500
- Sleep In Heavenly Peace – $5,000
- Vanderburgh County CASA – $12,000
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center – $16,600
- Golden Bears Football – $5,000
- Big Brothers & Sisters – $1,500
- Aurora – $7,500
- Easter Seals – $10,000
- House of Bread and Peace – $2,500
- Marian Education Outreach – $5,000
- West Side Business Association – $3,000
- Evansville Youth Baseball South – $3,000
The club says to request funds for an organization people should visit this website. The officials say they do not accept requests via social media.