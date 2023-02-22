EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday night at the West Side Nut Club’s business meeting, the members of the West Side Nut Club voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.

Officials say these funds come directly from the annual Fall Festival and the Half Pot.

The community organizations that were approved for funding are:

Posey County

  • Posey County Young Life – $3,000
  • Learning Center of Posey County – $1,000

Indiana

  • JDRF – $500
  • Indiana Black Expo – $1,000
  • American Red Cross – $5,000
  • Camden Hancock Foundation – $1,000
  • Honor Flight of Southern Indiana – $5,000

Vanderburgh County

  • Mater Dei High School – $27,000
  • Reitz High School – $27,000
  • EVSC high schools – Six at $4,000 each
  • Memorial High School – $4,000
  • EVSC middle schools – Three at $5,000 each
  • Parochial Grad Schools – Eight at $5,000 each
  • EVSC elementary schools – Five at $5,000 each
  • Evansville Day School – $3,000
  • Evansville Lutheran School – $3,000
  • Balance of the EVSC Schools – 25 at $2,000 each
  • Balance of Parochial Schools – Five at $2,000 each
  • Evansville Police Fund – $15,000
  • Vanderburgh County Sheriff – $15,000
  • Granted of Evansville – $25,000
  • EJFL – $5,000
  • Building Blocks of Evansville – $1,500
  • Sleep In Heavenly Peace – $5,000
  • Vanderburgh County CASA – $12,000
  • Albion Fellows Bacon Center – $16,600
  • Golden Bears Football – $5,000
  • Big Brothers & Sisters – $1,500
  • Aurora – $7,500
  • Easter Seals – $10,000
  • House of Bread and Peace – $2,500
  • Marian Education Outreach – $5,000
  • West Side Business Association – $3,000
  • Evansville Youth Baseball South – $3,000

The club says to request funds for an organization people should visit this website. The officials say they do not accept requests via social media.