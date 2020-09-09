West Side Nut Club says half pot will go on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- While the 2020 Fall Festival has been canceled, the West Side Nut Club says the half pot will go on.

Starting September 24th, people can start buying half pot tickets at locations across Evansville. Half pot locations will be set up at the corner of 10th and Franklin, where the kiddie rides are typically set up, at the corner of 11th and Franklin near Franklin Street Tavern, and two booths will be set up at the old Bristol Myers parking lot at the corner of St. Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

Ticket purchase dates

Date Time Sept. 24 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sept. 25 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sept. 26 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Sept. 27 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Oct. 1 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Oct. 2 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Oct. 3 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Oct. 4 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Oct. 8 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Oct. 9 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Oct. 10 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The drawing will be held on October 10 at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed on the West Side Nut Club Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)