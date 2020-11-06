West Side Nut Club schedules Half Pot Announcement for Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club plans to announce an update to the 2020 Half Pot event next week.

The Nut Club will give details on the drawing Monday at 2:15 p.m. at the VFW on Wabash Avenue.

No details other details were given in the release.

The second year of the half pot surpassed the first year’s total of $1.2 million. This year’s half pot closed at $1,391,375 meaning a lucky winner will receive $695,587.50.

The winning number is 1706883.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)