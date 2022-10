EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Less than 12-hours after the ticket booths opened on Franklin Street, the West Side Nut Club’s Half Pot has reached over $100,000.

Tickets will be sold from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

