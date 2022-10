EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club’s Half Pot’s total passed $1 million on Friday afternoon.

Last year, the festival drew in record setting numbers, reaching over $1.5M for the half pot. Organizers say the Nut Club has officially passed $8 million donated since their start in 1921.

Tickets will be sold until 10 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The winning ticket will be announced on Saturday at 8 p.m..

