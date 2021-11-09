West Side Nut Club’s Santa Land returning for the Christmas season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the West Side Nut Club’s Santa Land is making its jolly return to the Tri-State this year!

The West Side Nut Club says kids will be able to get free pictures with Santa as well as complimentary cookies and hot chocolate. Many special guests are said to be visiting the holiday event too!

Santa Land runs two weekends only. Dates, addresses, and more can be found below.