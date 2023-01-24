HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Corprotate officials have confirmed that the Walmart at 335 S Red Bank Road in Evansville will reopen on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The store has been closed since last week’s shooting that left one person dead. Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a shootout with Ronald Mosley Jr last Thursday night at the store. Police say officers shot and killed Mosley after he shot a Walmart employee.

Mosley was a former employee who was arrested for assaulting former coworkers last year.