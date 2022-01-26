Western Kentucky city hard hit by tornado now dealing with COVID in schools

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Last week, students returned to school in Dawson Springs for the first time since a tornado severely damaged the community. However, on Wednesday, Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent announced that lessons will have to be conducted remotely for the rest of the week due to COVID related issues and staffing shortages.

Students at Dawson Springs lost three weeks of school because of the tornado, but were scheduled to end their school year on May 20. Other schools in the Tri-State have also had problems with COVID, forcing them to switch to remote learning.

Superintendent Whalen says that student should access their Google classrooms for assignments on January 27 and 28 or call the school for help at 797-3811.