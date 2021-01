US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County man has received a pardon from former President Donald Trump on his final day in office. Ken Ford, the general manager of River View Coal, was one of the 70 Americans fully pardoned. Ford pleaded guilty in 2003 to making a material misstatement to federal mining officials. According to the Courier-Journal, Ford is from Morganfield.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)