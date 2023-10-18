HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Western Kentucky Distilling Company is celebrating the grand opening of its new $30 million, state-of-the-art distillery in Beaver Damn.

The private event will take place on October 18, and feature music, cocktails and a tour of the new facility. The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located in Beaver Damn, Kentucky. The 100% Kentucky-owned distillery opened in 2023 as the first official distillery in Ohio County, with the first barrels being filled in July. The team is proud to support the local community and state of Kentucky by purchasing all cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment in Kentucky and plans to use all locally grown Kentucky corn.

