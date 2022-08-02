GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Western Kentucky communities hit by the December 10th tornado are helping eastern Kentuckians start its road to recovery, just as others did for them for the past several months.

Inside a Greenville Police cruiser, parked outside On Main store in downtown Greenville is clothes, shoes, toiletries and other items that will be donated to those affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding. People here in Muhlenberg County are donating to help those who helped them nearly eight months ago.

Greenville Police Chief Darren Harvey says this is the second time the cruiser was filled up since it was placed outside the on main store downtown on Monday.

“It’s amazing how everyone comes together, regardless of what part of the state you’re in,” he said.

Donations, including some by tornado survivors in Bremen, are heading to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Chief Harvey says some members of his family are among those hit hard by last wee’s flooding.

“We were unable to get a hold of anybody because they didn’t have any cell service, or their landlines were down. It was actually Sunday before we were able to find out that our family was O.K.,” he recalled.

Hopkins county, another area hit by the December 10th tornado, is also donating. Laura harvey of the Fiscal Court’s office says more than 100 gift cards are among the donations of cleaning supplies, toys and other items.

“It was immediate,” she said. “There was no question when we had the tornado. There was no question that people were going to help in any way that they could.”

Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said he will deliver the donations to eastern Kentucky tomorrow.

Donations will be taken through Friday here in Greenville. Chief Harvey says they’ll be sent out to Breathitt County on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2022)