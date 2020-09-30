Western Kentucky drive-thru flu shots

(WEHT) The Green River District Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at three locations.
Both the Daviess County and the Henderson County Health Departments are offering flu shots Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Ohio County Health Department will offer flu shots October 1st from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
An appointment may be necessary.
(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)
