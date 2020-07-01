Western Kentucky Hospice suspends Executive Director after social media posts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky has issued the following statement regarding concerns brought to their attention:

“On June 29, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky received reports of offensive social media posts made by our Executive Director on her personal social media. Hospice does not condone these posts, and they do not reflect the mission or values of Hospice, its Board of Directors, or its employees. For over 40 years, our mission has been to provide support and care for those in the final phase of a life-limiting illness so they can live as fully and comfortably as possible. Our services are provided without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability (mental or physical), national origin, diagnosis, ability to pay, or membership in any other protected category. We regret that these social media posts do not reflect that mission. We have indefinitely suspended our Executive Director while we investigate this matter. We ask for the continued support and patience of the community as we timely move forward.”

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

