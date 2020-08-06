Western Kentucky housing authorities to receive federal funds

(WEHT)- Housing authorities in Owensboro, Madisonville, and Henderson are set to receive a total of more than $135,000 in federal funds to help with housing programs.

The office for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says the CARES Act has made a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: