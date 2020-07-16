Western Kentucky pair arrested following drug bust

(WEHT)- Two people were arrested after authorities reportedly found marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and anabolic steroids on the 2900 block of Beda Rd. in Hartford Tuesday night.

Narvel Wood, 50, of Hartford and Felicia Shultz, 24, of Centertown were arrested and charged with several counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wood received an additional charge of trafficking in a controlled substance.

The investigation was carried out by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

