HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of a collision involving two semi-trucks.

The sheriff’s office says the Western Kentucky Parkway will be shut down at the 78 mile marker at this time. Traffic will be redirected to Highway 231 in the Beaver Dam area.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.