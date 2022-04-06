OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – According to Charlie Shields, EMA Director of Ohio County, a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway happened when a truck driver had a medical emergency.

This happened at the 69 mile marker, Southbound. Shields says that the truck driver “went crossways” in the road, but he went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The road was closed starting 5:00 AM, and remained closed for four and a half hours. The highway is now open again.

The departments that were involved were all located within Ohio County. These departments were the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and a fire department.