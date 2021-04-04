Western Kentucky Parkway scheduled for pavement rehabilitation

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – Drivers can expect a slower commute on the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway soon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says asphalt pavement rehabilitation is expected to begin April 12 and isn’t scheduled to be completed until November.

Speed limit restrictions will be in place during this time. Speed will be reduced from 70 to 55 through the construction zones. Lane width restrictions will also be in effect, and no loads over 10′ will be permitted.

The sections of highway affected by construction are between mile points 65.68 – 87.56. Drivers can still access Exit 75 / U.S. 231 during paving operations.

(This story was originally published on April 4, 2021)