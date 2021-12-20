Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center joins first national blood emergency network

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) is joining the first-ever national blood emergency network. Its name is the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).

The nationwide trauma of recent months–including the devastating tornado activity that struck western Kentucky a little over a week ago–has increased the need for blood banks to be at the ready. WKRBC had planned to join BERC well before this month’s severe weather.

“November’s deadly mass shooting at the Michigan high school in Oxford Township, along with September’s tragic shooting at a TN Kroger, perfectly demonstrate the need for a national blood emergency response network,” said WKRBC CEO, Janet Howard.

During a mass casualty event, BERC is immediately deployed to help. BERC encompasses 31 other blood centers in addition to WKRBC. With WKRBC on board, BERC will be able to ensure blood availability for 9 western Kentucky healthcare facilities.