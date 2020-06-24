Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reports critical blood shortage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reported a critical shortage of blood Tuesday.
The Center reported having 30 units of blood. An adequate stock is 245 units; that’s a difference of 167.
To schedule an appointment to donate, call 270-684-9296.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case
- Harmonie Park will reopen for holiday weekend after flooding
- Western Kentuckians ask for unemployment insurance help
- Together Tri-State 06/29