Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reports critical blood shortage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reported a critical shortage of blood Tuesday.

The Center reported having 30 units of blood. An adequate stock is 245 units; that’s a difference of 167.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 270-684-9296.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

