KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Traffic officials in Kentucky are urging motorists to stay cautious and avoid driving in flooded roads Thursday afternoon.
As of 2:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared this list of routes that have water over the road:
Ohio County
- KY 919 open with high water at 3 – 4
- US 62 – 8 – 9 mm & 16 – 17
- KY 69 – 14 – 16
- KY 2670 – 0 – 1
Daviess County
- KY 298 – 2 – 3 mm
- KY 762 0 – 1 Closed
- KY 762 – Open with high water 4.4 mp and 2.3
- KY 140 is Open with high water at 1 – 2 mm
- KY 2127 0 – 1 mm Closed
Caldwell County
- KY 91 is closed from KY 139 KY 70 between Princeton and Fredonia
- High water signs posted on KY 91 at mm 7.1
- KY 293 – high water signs posted at mm 1.8
Webster County
Road closed due to high water
- 132 (12.3-12.9 mm)
- 138 (10.4-10.7)
- 270 (6.8-8.3)
Roads open but have high water signs placed
- 41A (2-3 mm)
- 120 (7-7.5mm)
- 874 (0-2 mm)
- 120 (10-11 mm)
Hopkins County
- U.S 41A 7-8mm & 11-12mm
- HWY 254 1-3mm
- HWY 281 1-3mm
- HWY 2281 0-1mm
- U.S 62 1-2mm
- I 69 125 mm
- U.S 62 1.5 &109 intersection
- HWY 70 11-13mm & 9-10mm
Hancock County
- KY 2181 – 4 – 5