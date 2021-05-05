Western Kentucky roads remain closed after severe flooding

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Many counties across the Tristate have been impacted by flood waters due to storms this week.

Several roads continue to remain closed and are currently blocked due to high water.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising to not drive through flooded sections of roads.

Here is a list of flooded roads in our area:

Daviess County

KY 298 – Open with high water at 2 – 3 mm

Hopkins County

KY 502 – Open with high water at 1 – 3mm and 3 – 5mm

KY 281/Carriage Lane – Open with high water at 0 – 1mm

KY 1033 – Open with high water at 1 – 2mm

KY 2647 – Open with high water at 0 – 1mm

US 62 – OPEN

Muhlenberg County

KY 181 – Closed at 12.479 – 12.767mm

KY 2533 – Closed at 0 – 0.5mm

KY 1163 – Closed at 3 – 5mm

KY 176 – Closed at 6 – 7mm

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)