Western Kentucky schools go back to in person learning

(WEHT) Henderson County schools began hybrid learning Monday. School officials say students will attend in person classes alternating days.

The school district says they will be offering meals on Wednesday.

Students in McLean County made their way back to the classroom as well. Previously students were welcomed back with a virtual tour showing them what to expect when they returned to the classroom.

Hancock County students also returned to in person learning, but school officials say virtual learning will still be made available as an option for students.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

