MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) As volunteers leave to help in eastern Kentucky, the road to recovery continues in western Kentucky as communities like Mayfield go into their eighth month of rebuilding.

Governor Andy Beshear updated the community on the effort this afternoon.

“It is hard to think of another state that has been through what we have been through,” said Gov. Beshear.

Governor Beshear told Mayfield Rotary Club members nearly all debris has been removed, except in a few places, and more homes are starting to be rebuilt. He also says many families he’s talked with say they could be back in their home by Christmas.

“We getting our house rebuilt,” said Forrest House, who is rebuilding his home. But he says not everyone is coming back.

“A lot of people have moved out of Mayfield. A lot of people moved out, and they’re just boing to build where they can,” he explained.

In eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear said 35 people have died in the flooding. Travel trailers are being delivered to flood damaged areas for emergency shelters. But today’s rain is hampering relief efforts.

“We are really worried about people who have lost a lot, but not everything that are at their house. If it flooded before, it could now,” he said.

Groups helping in western Kentucky are heading east. Among those include Pastor Andrea Gritton of Mayfield First Church of the Nazarene. Her church will send supplies to Hazard.

“We know exactly what they are going through. I mean, tornado is obviously different than a flood, but we know the loss they are feeling, and the stress they are feeling,” she said.

Gov. Beshear also said FEMA is on the ground in eastern Kentucky, and they want to help, but he hopes to see improvements in parts of their response compared to how they responded in western Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2022)