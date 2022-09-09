BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.

While some rebuild, others are picking up and things are going slower than expected.

Around Bremen in Muhlenberg County, a few new houses are going up, but there are also lots waiting to be built on again as the region’s recovery goes into the fall and winter.

“I think it’s been very stressful for everybody and I know everybody will be glad to be in their homes,” said Lisa Drumheller, who was able to get back in her Bremen home, but drainage and other things still must be installed. She says it’s taken a while for some Bremen residents to get their rebuild going because of demand for contractors and supplies.

“I think contractors and people need people to come out to do their electricity, building and stuff, lumber,” she said.

Bremen Mayor Allen Miller, who chairs the county’s Long Term Recovery Committee, says a third of county residents who lost their home are back in permanent homes, and 80% of them are able to rebuild on their property. But the demand for contractors and supplies is slowing things for some.

In Hopkins County, Heath Duncan of the county’s Long Term Recovery Committee says more than 40 homes are going up around the county and habitat for humanity looks to build more homes for tornado survivors. Duncan says rebuilding in the Barnsley area near Earlington has been slower for some.

“it has been a little slower in the barnsley area only because you had a little more home ownership out there and a lot of those families are trying to navigate what’s best for them, where their land is, whether they can rebuild or repair what they have,” he explained.

Six semis full of appliances were donated to the county, and will be distributed once logistics are sorted.

Miller also says his group is working to get a permanent disaster relief center for Muhlenberg County.

