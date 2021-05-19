Western KY city approves allowing golf carts on some streets

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Drivers in Central City could soon be sharing the road with golf carts.

The city council approved letting residents drive golf carts on streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or lower.

City Business Development Director Tammy Piper says it gives residents another way to experience upcoming events and visit local stores.

“We have a lot of events downtown, a lot of outside events, concerts, things like that. So, we wanted them to be able to bring their family downtown, just ride up on the golf cart, ride around town,” Piper said.

Golf carts must meet all safety requirements, including having required seat belts and turn signals.

Residents can start driving golf carts on Memorial Day weekend.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)