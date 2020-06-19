Western Ribeye & Ribs closing its doors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Western Ribeye & Ribs employees tell Eyewitness News that the restaurant is closing its doors.

The restaurant has been up for sale since February and the broker in the sale says restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have made it too difficult for the owners to keep the restaurant open.

The broker adds that the business and the real estate are still up for sale and anticipates it will be under new ownership by July 4.

Restaurant owners David and Dan Nix confirmed the restaurant’s closing in a statement Saturday.

For 45 years, it has been our family’s privilege and honor to serve your family. It took a pandemic to force us to close our doors. As of June 20, 2020, we will no longer be open for business. You will be missed.” David and Dan Nix

