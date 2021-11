EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Charlie Stocker wanted to light up the Helfrich Park Gateway Garden with lots of lights this year, and the Westside Improvement Association will honor this wish in his memory on Friday.

The association will light the display at 5 p.m. in honor of Charlie Stocker.

Charlie Stocker passed away in July of this year. He was the president of the Westside Improvement Association.