WHEATCROFT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wheatcroft Fire Department (WFD) says it was sent to the 2500 Block of State Route 109 North in Wheatcroft at 1:26 a.m.

WFD says first responders encountered heavy fire, with the structure being fully involved. WFD also said it noticed trash in the back of a nearby pickup truck that was also on fire.

WFD says the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. WFD was assisted at scene by the Clay Fire Department, Providence Fire Department, Dixon Fire Department, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Highway Department. WFD says State Route 109 North was closed to traffic until 5 a.m.

WFD says after the fire was extinguished, and after an investigation, the cause of the fire has been ruled Undetermined – Suspicious in Nature. WFD says there were no injuries reported.