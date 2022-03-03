(WEHT) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the fed meets in March, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. However, Powell did open the door to a bigger hike in the event that inflation, which has reached a four-decade high, doesn’t noticeably decline this year as the Fed expects it to.

