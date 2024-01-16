HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – When someone goes missing, they could have different alerts issued for their disappearance. But why do some people get one type of alert, while others get another?

One missing person alert that is present across the country is the AMBER Alert. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then murdered. Other states and communities soon set up their own AMBER plans as the idea was adopted across the nation.

This is the summary of the Department of Justice’s recommended criteria when it comes to AMBER Alerts:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

But what of all the other types of alerts present in the Tri-State?

Illinois

According to the Illinois State Police, one specialized alert utilized in Illinois is the Silver Search.

On January 1, 2016, Silver Search legislation was passed in Illinois. Silver Search is a coordinated effort to bring awareness, education and resources to help find and safely return people with Alzheimer’s or dementia that go missing. The Silver Search program wants to bring to light the increasing incidences of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia that get lost and ways in which the public can help law enforcement return them home safely.

According to an Illinois State Police document from 2021, the criteria for a Silver Search to be issued includes:

The person is missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

The person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to possible harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the person.

The circumstances do not fit the criteria of an AMBER Alert.

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky State Police, there are two state-specific alerts.

A Golden Alert is for those who are missing, suffer from a medical condition and may be in danger. Meanwhile, a Silver Alert is for those who are missing but are not believed to have been abducted.

According to a document from the Shively Police Department of Kentucky, a Golden Alert is issued if an officer responds to a caller’s location and determines that the missing individual qualifies as an impaired person, then that person shall immediately be reported as a Golden Alert. An impaired person is any person who has a known or reported developmental disability, including but not limited to:

Autism

A traumatic brain injury

An organic brain disorder, including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Physical, mental or cognitive impairment

Whose disappearance poses a credible threat to the health or safety of the person or is otherwise a critical missing person.

Indiana

According to the Indiana State Police, the only other alert that isn’t an AMBER Alert is a Silver Alert. Silver Alerts are for missing endangered adults or children.

According to the State of Indiana’s website, the criteria is: