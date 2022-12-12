Grippo’s Bar-B-Q Cheese Nibs, pictured in the bottom left, have completely disappeared off store shelves over the past year.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Grippo’s Bar-B-Q Cheese Nibs, or more commonly known by some as “Grippo’s Puffs”, have been a favorite chip for many around the Tri-State.

The BBQ flavored cheese puff hybrid started hitting shelves in 2018, but has since vanished from stores without a trace.

The company has since explained why they disappeared, but also have given hope for those who want them to make a comeback.

“The manufacture that produced the BBQ nibs had supply chain issues and had to discontinue making them for us,” says a Grippo’s spokesperson in an email. “We are currently looking for a new manufacture and are trying to get them back.”

Grippo’s isn’t the only chip brand that has recently fallen victim to supply chain issues. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos had similar problems earlier this year.