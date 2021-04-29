What happens next after Toyota announcement

PRINCETON, INDIANA (WEHT)– Patty Vanoven, executive director at Gibson County Chamber of Commerce, said Toyota’s announcement on Wednesday is big news for Southwest Indiana and Gibson County as well.

“Fourteen hundred jobs.. where is that workforce going to come from?” Vanoven said.

A pretty big number of positions to fill. Ivy Tech chancellor Daniela Vidal said they offer programs to help attract people who may want to tackle one of those positions with Toyota.

“That workforce they’re going to be looking for is obviously going to be a skilled workforce to be able to take part in the operation that’s typically advanced manufacturing and robotics,” Vidal said.

But to Gibson County leaders, there’s more than just ensuring someone can properly tackle the job. Vanoven said they have the goal of wanting people to move to the county and hang out at restaurants and businesses– including a soon to be YMCA in Princeton.

“Gibson County has had a lot of new announcements. The progression of our county is growing and I hope it’s appealing to people,” she said.

City leaders in Princeton already looking at more opportunities for growth. Mayor Greg Wright said there’s opportunity for new housing to go in at Wednesday’s reveal.

“We have a lot of plans quality of life in place with the ymca we’re working on and we’ve got a 260 acre annexation on the side of Princeton that we’re hopfully going to turn into a housing development because that’s what we need is a place for these folks to come live and work,” Wright said.